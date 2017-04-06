Easter eggs-travaganza at fayre in King’s Lynn

Visitors to an Easter Fayre in North Lynn enjoyed an array of seasonal activities on Saturday.

A choice of more than 30 stalls, face painting, hair braiding, an Easter egg hunt, pony cycle rides and a bouncy castle were just some of the day’s offerings at St Edmund’s Academy.

Organiser Kelly Goodhead said she received lots of good feedback from those who attended the event, which also raised £72 for the school through a raffle.

She said: “It was a lovely day and we had loads of people come.”

Pictured are organisers and visitors to the fair at the academy. MLNF17AF04018