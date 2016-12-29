Eastgate Academy hosts Christingle service

Family, friends, students and staff from Eastgate Academy joined together at St John’s Methodist Church for a Christingle Service.

The service started with a performance from the academy choir and a musical performance from the infant class.

Students were told the meaning of the christingle and reflected on being thankful at this time of year, with the Reverend Rebecca Rogers.

Christmas songs were sung as candles were lit.

Fifty christingles were lit and the children stood in the shape of a cross in the candlelight.

A spokesman from Eastgate Academy, said: “This Christmas, our collection raised £192.26 for the Children’s Society.

“It’s great to see our children helping to support vulnerable children.”