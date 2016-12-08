Eastgate Academy students bring some Christmas cheer

Students from Eastgate Academy brought Christmas cheer to those attending the Dementia Café, in Lynn, on Friday by signing a mix of Christmas carols and well known classics to a packed out hall, before joining in the festivities and chatting to those in attendance.

Andy Peacock, who organisers the café along with Wendy Sayers who is a dementia support worker, said: “This is the first year that Eastgate Academy has been to visit us.

“On behalf of the Alzheimer’s Society I would like to thank the children and staff for coming along, they were absolutely fantastic. Everyone joined in and a good time was had by all.”

Pictured are Eastgate Academy students and staff, with choir leader Roxane Soanes, and Dementia Café organisers Wendy Sayers and Andy Peacock.

The café is at the Methodist Church Rooms, off London Road. Advice can be obtained by calling the Alzheimer’s Society helpline on 01603 763556.