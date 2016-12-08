Eating out for West Norfolk mayor’s charity

West Norfolk Mayor and Mayoress David and Linda Whitby returned to the Indian Spice restaurant, which he officially opened back in August, for his latest Dine with the Mayor charity event.

Fourteen guests dined out with the couple, raising a total of £90 for the mayor’s chosen charity of the Lavender Hill Mob.

Pictured above at the Indian Spice restaurant down Railway Road are Mayor and Mayoress David and Linda Whitby with their guests. mlnf16mf0110070