Banner proclaims that Gaywood pupils are in top form

A new banner has been proudly placed outside Howard Junior School in Gaywood.

The school are celebrating coming in the top five per cent of all schools nationally for reading and in the top 10 per cent for maths.

Howard Junior headteacher Greg Hill said: “We put a lot of this down to our innovative digital-learning programme including using iPads all the time to support learning.

“As you know we are a one-to-one iPad school and Norfolk’s only Apple regional training centre. We are also about to open a new STEM facility called ‘Spark Lab’ which will be the only one in Western Norfolk.

“This will allow pupils not only to code, but engineer, use robots, design things with a 3-D printer and so much more.”