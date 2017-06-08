Flitcham Primary Academy celebrate their ‘good’ Ofsted report

A West Norfolk primary school has been rated as ‘good’ by Ofsted - marking its first inspection since becoming an academy.

Staff and students at Flitcham Church of England Primary Academy were delighted to receive the report after going through a period of transition.

The primary school was granted academy status by Diocese of Norwich Multi-Academy Trust (DNMAT) in 2014.

Executive Headteacher of Flitcham Church of England Primary Academy, Jane Gardener, said: “We are so pleased that all the hard work of the children, staff, governors and parents has been recognised.

“Everyone was celebrating when we heard the result. Our staff are really committed to providing the children with the best possible opportunities for an excellent education.

“Small rural schools are a vital part of our village community and we are so proud that everyone’s efforts have been recognised.”

The primary school, however, secured an outstanding grading in 2012 prior to converting to an academy.

The Ofsted report said: “Teachers have high expectations of what individual pupils can achieve. Strong teaching over time is now leading to good progress. Most pupils achieve well and are well prepared for the next stage of their education.”

Chair of the local governing body, Linda Parker, said they are delighted with the Ofsted report and believes it: “reflects the spirit of Flitcham.”

She said: “We feel that our school is a bit like stick of rock, wherever you cut it you can see the children and staff caring for each other and children making good progress at their own rate.”