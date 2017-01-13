Gardening event for carers

Carers and family members living with people who have dementia can sign up for course aimed at helping them to organise therapeutic gardening activities.

A one-day training course, Gardening for the Brain, will take place in the Diamond Room at the Curlew Centre, Bridge Road, Sutton Bridge, on Friday, February 3, from 10am until 4pm.

The course, run by South Holland District Council in partnership with Lincolnshire based charity, Green Synergy, will show how community gardening and horticultural therapy can help improve people’s lives.

A district council spokesman said: “Therapeutic gardening is of real benefit to people with mental health conditions and it can help them to recover after an illness or difficult time in their lives.

“The course is suitable for anyone who looks after or works with people with dementia, but it is not suitable for individuals with dementia themselves.”

The session, aimed at care staff, activity leaders, carers or family members of people living with dementia, will include practical advice on creating dementia-friendly gardens, adapted gardening activities and hands-on experience.

Tickets priced £25 for organisations and £5 for carers are available by calling 01522 533077 or emailing Jodie@greensynergy.org.uk by Monday, January 23.