‘Good’ ofsted for Edmund de Moundeford VC Primary School

A West Norfolk primary school has been rated as ‘good’ by Ofsted inspectors.

Maintaining their quality of education since their last inspection, Edmund de Moundeford VC Primary School was delighted to receive the report.

Ofsted Inspector, Nick Butt said: “This is a happy school where pupils feel safe and valued as individuals. Parents who spoke to me were very positive about their children’s experiences.

“They said that their children were happy and learning well. This is also the case in the early years, where improvement in the provision has led to a steep rise in the proportion of children reaching a good level of development by the end of the Reception Year.

“Pupils enjoy their roles as ‘learning leaders’ visiting different classes with senior leaders and commenting upon what they feel works well and making suggestions for things to be even better.”