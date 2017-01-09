King’s Lynn college students prove great scholars

The College of West Anglia (CWA) has celebrated the success of students who have excelled as Norfolk Scholars, and those who have successfully excelled at level 2, in two prestigious presentation evenings.

Norfolk Scholar status is awarded to students who have achieved the equivalent of two A’s and a C, or one A and two B’s, by Norfolk County Council.

This year,CWA produced more than 250 Norfolk Scholars, many of whom progressed onto degree courses at universities across the UK in September 2016.

Around 100 of the college’s level 2 students who achieved the equivalent of a B grade, were also recognised in a second event.

Pictured back, from left, are: Klaudia Ziembicka, Alexander Tweed, Hannah Torrice, Harry Sopp. Middle: principal David Pomfret, Marcin Trenka, Cameron Walker, Baylee Yates, Andrew Gedge.

Front: Danielle Wallwork, Daisy Leask, Kamal Hyman, Olivija Valskyte, Brandon Toop.