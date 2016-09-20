King’s Lynn Community Football Omnes Games provide school sport for all abilities

This year in partnership with West Norfolk Schools Sport Partnership, King’s Lynn Community Football have devised a festival program of sports for schools in the West Norfolk area.

Omnes Games (Omnes is Latin for ‘for all’) was inspired by this year’s Invictus Games.

Omnes Games is designed to encourage schools to send students who may not get to represent the school for sport or students that aren’t particularly sporty.

Eight festivals are happening over the school year with 12-plus schools representing at each festival.

The first event is next Thursday, September 29 as the children take part in Basketball. All of the events will be taking part at Alive Lynnsport in their facilities, 1pm-2.30pm.

The other events’ dates are: Dodgeball - October 20, Badminton - November 24, Speedstacking - January 26, Volleyball - March 16, New Age Kurling - May 18, Ultimate Frisbee - June 29, Archery - July 13.