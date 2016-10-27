King’s Lynn youngsters discover the life of King John

As a celebration at the unveiling of Lynn’s new statue of King John and, to mark the 800th anniversary of his death, a special activity day was hosted by Stories of Lynn.

Held in the Town Hall on Tuesday, many youngsters, discovered about King John’s life and legendary treasure which was famously lost in the Wash just before his death.

Although he wasn’t popular with most of the country, King John did a lot for Lynn, his favourite town, and his legacy lives on to this day.

is home to the King John Charter, which records the laws that helped Lynn become a wealthy port.

Youngsters were taught about the document, and make their own version.

They also minted their very own King John penny and King John Cup.

Children were able fabulous golden and jewelled goblet, and design their own version to take home.

On Sunday, a special Halloween event will explore the spooky side of of the town.

Stories of Lynn is home to The Old Gaol House, which was where, for more than 400 years, some of Lynn’s most notorious citizens were imprisoned.

Ruth Farnan, learning and engagement officer at Stories of Lynn, said: “The Old Gaol House at Stories of Lynn is the perfect place for families to spend a day out this Halloween.

“Hearing about its 400 years of ‘horrible history’ is certain to send a shiver down your spine! So come along and explore the cells - if you dare.”

Young visitors will get the opportunity up as gaolers and prisoners, see a ducking stool and leg irons, and make a Halloween lantern to light their way around the dark dungeons.

Activities run from between 11am and 3pm and are free with museum admission.

Entrance is £5 for adults and £3.50 for children and concessions.

Visitors who attended the King John day at Stories of Lynn will receive a free adult place with a fee-paying child to spooky stories of Lynn.