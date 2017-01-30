National joy for Howard Junior School

Howard Junior School in Gaywood is celebrating winning a national competition run by John Lewis for a third successive year.

The school was one of 30 winners of the competition, which complemented the ‘Buster the Dog’ advert.

Megan Davey’s dream pet design was a national winner and the school traveled to the John Lewis store in Norwich for a special photoshoot before being whisked off to a restaurant for special treats.

Year 6 pupil Megan is pictured at the front with her prize and a giant box of goodies to open with other pupils who took part.

Also pictured above are Alison Rowland, the school education liaison officer for John Lewis, headteacher Greg Hill the Head and teaching assistants Ms Yasmin Ward and Kelly Goldsmith.