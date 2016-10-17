Newly-refurbished library opened at Eastgate Academy

Eastgate Academy students at Lynn are celebrating following the opening of their newly-refurbished library.

Costing £6,500, the refurbishment also comes with the addition of e-readers for all Year Five and Six students.

Youngsters made themselves at home in the venue by reading in their pyjamas after the launch fell on the same day as students and staff members donned pyjamas and onesies to raise money for a new sound system at the academy.

The new-look facility is also home to three gorillas and a giraffe. The gorillas are from the collection of 53 sculptures created for a summer conservation art trail around Norwich.

Each of the gorillas was decorated by Eastgate students in 2013 and returned to the school once the trail closed.

Principal Linda Hothersall said: “Our old library was looking quite tired and with this refurbishment we wanted to create a space that our students would be proud of.

“I hope that this will inspire them to read even more than they already do.”

Donna Hubbard, higher level teaching assistant and librarian, oversaw the new design and refurbishment.

Mrs Hubbard said: “I absolutely love it, I’ve been the librarian for four years and the old library was rather dreary for young people.

“The new open plan, colourful library will really help excite the children about reading.”

Year Six student, Patricia, was very excited about the new space at her school and said: “It’s now a really good place to learn and read.”

The opening was celebrated with parents, as many came in for a reading café at the end of the school day to read with their children in the new facility.