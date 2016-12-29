North Pickenham student secures scholarship

A West Norfolk student has been awarded a £1,000 scholarship by the University of Worcester for outstanding academic achievement. Charlotte Lock, 19, from North Pickenham, received the award after impressing in her first year of study on her joint English literature and creative writing degree at the university.

“I was really surprised when I found out I would be receiving the scholarship,” said the former pupil of Swaffham’s Nicholas Hamond Academy. She was presented with the scholarship by the university’s vice-chancellor and chief executive, Professor David Green, at a special ceremony. Picture: SUPPLIED