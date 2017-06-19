North Wootton Community School triumph in public speaking competition

Primary Schools from across Lynn were at King Edward VII Academy on Thursday to battle it out in the annual public speaking competition run by Soroptimist International of Lynn.

Groups of three Year 6 pupils from each of the six participating schools presented their arguments – impressing the judges with their presentations. North Wootton Community School triumphed this year with a presentation on bullying, and said that bullies are made not born. The school was represented by Saniya Sarda, Willian Hindmarsh and Finley Meehan. A cheque for £100 and the Benita Haynes Shield, in memory of a former member of the Soroptimist International of Lynn was presented by Catherine Booth and Tim Haynes, Benita’s daughter and son.

Headteacher James Grimsby said after the competition: “Speaking in public is such an important skill. Before the competition, our Year 6 pupils are encouraged to audition to show us what they can do. I am really pleased the team did so well.”

The team from Whitefriars Primary COE Academy was presented with the second prize by Alderman Paul Brandon, and also spoke about bullying. Last year’s winners, St Martha’s RC Primary School were placed third, speaking about environmental issues. Soroptimists’ president, Ghyslaine Clarke presented their prize and medals.