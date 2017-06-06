‘Outstanding’ rating for Gayton school

A thriving West Norfolk primary school has been rated as outstanding for its work and Christian values.

Staff and students at Gayton Church of England Primary School are celebrating being heaped with praise following a SIAMS visit.

A report from the Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools, rated Gayton, which caters for more than 150 children, as outstanding and the Christian ethos is at the heart of the school.

They said that through its distinctive Christian character the school is outstanding at meeting the needs of all learners and the impact of collective worship on the school community is also outstanding.

They added that the effectiveness of the leadership and management of the school as a church school is also outstanding.

It comes on the back of a ‘good’ rating following a short Ofsted inspection back in February.

Following their Ofsted inspection earlier this year, headteacher Rachael Greenhalgh said: “We are absolutely delighted with the outcome of our short OFSTED inspection and pleased that this report recognises the progress and significant improvement of the school since the last inspection in 2012.

“The report highlights the many strengths across the school including leadership, teaching, pupils’ behaviour, safeguarding, quality of writing and the provision for pupils who have special educational needs and disabilities.

“As a school we are proud of the many opportunities that we give our children through music, sport and the arts.

“We were pleased that the Inspector felt that through these opportunities we are ‘ ensuring that pupils at Gayton Primary School develop into well-rounded and thoughtful individuals.

“It is a pleasure and a privilege to work at Gayton Primary School with such a fantastic community of children, families, staff and governors.”

Suggested areas of improvement from the SIAMS report included: To ensure that the RE curriculum is thoughtfully informed by new initiatives, to make sure that the new RE ambassador role is developed further and to ensure that the school is recognised as a leading church school by continuing to make the most of development opportunities.