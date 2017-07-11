Posh frocks and sharp suits at prom

A tractor, limousines, camper vans and even a war time car were all seen at a King’s Lynn school as students arrived in style for their end of year prom.

The Year 11 and sixth form leavers prom at the Churchill Park Complex Needs School, Fairstead, saw pupils step out on a red carpet as they arrived for the glitzy do.

Girls were dressed in sparkly frocks while the boys wore sharp suits for a night of dancing held at the school.

In all around 40 students attended the events, which also included a pizza supper.

A spokesman for the school said the evening went extremely well and commented: “It was lovely to see all the pupils enjoying themselves.”