Reading at home can be so much fun in Middleton

Teachers, children and parents at a West Norfolk school are working closely together to help encourage reading at home.

A ‘helping children to read at home’ function held on Thursday at Middleton Church of England Primary School, and was aimed at youngsters in the reception class.

Middleton C.E. Primary Academy Helping Children to read event. Pictured in front Left Teacher Ashleigh Westfield with children and parents.

English subject leader Jayne Hill said: “The event went really well and we’ve had some very positive feedback from everyone involved.

“It was an idea Miss Westfield and myself took on and it’s something that we may roll out to other year groups in the future.

“We talked to parents about the importance of phonics and and the different things they can do to help children engage and enjoy reading at home.

“The parents listed attentively when we explained to them about making it fun.

“We also had a visit and talk from librarian Allison Thorne, from King’s Lynn Library, who brought along lots of different books for children to look at.

“I also had lots of fun sharing my experiences of how I encouraged my children to read at home before I became a teacher.”

The school, which has 74 children in total, was recently rated as “inadequate” following a visit by government inspectors in October.

During the visit, Ofsted found the school to be lacking in all departments, including effectiveness of leadership and management, quality of teaching, behaviour and welfare of pupils and early years provision.

Despite the hard-hitting report, it did go on to say that newly-appointed teachers were “bringing energy and enthusiasm” to the classroom.