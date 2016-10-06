Taster day at King’s Lynn Academy

Along with the help of College of West Anglia students, King’s Lynn Academy opened its doors to local cluster primary schools for its year six taster day.

The event, organised by staff members Laura Tea and Debbie Germaney is designed to bridge the gap from primary to secondary school and introduce children to the academy.

A number of pupils took part in a PE class entitled “Born to win”, organised and run by 32 College of West Anglia sports science and sports coaching students, while others took part in a science lesson which investigated and tested how much salt was in different varieties of crisps to help promote healthy living.