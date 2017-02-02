Terrington St Clement crossing campaign gathers steam

A fundraising campaign for a pedestrian crossing close to two schools in Terrington St Clement continues to gather steam.

Parents and teachers began a campaign for the crossing in Churchgate Way, in the village, close to the community and high schools, in May 2015.

Footballers from Terrington Tigers have now handed over £500 to the campaign following the 2016 GEAR, while the parish council has applied to Norfolk County Council for a Parish Partnership Bid.

If accepted, it is hoped the grant, after assessment, would contribute another £7,000 towards the overall total, which currently stands at more than £3,000.

The school is also planning to take part in a national competition to design a Christmas stamp for 2017.

Headteacher Liz Hackett said: “It continues to be a real community effort. We’ve had several barriers in our way but since the start of the campaign we’ve remained both persistent and resilient.”

The exact cost of the crossing is not yet clear, but it is believed to be in the region of £40,000.

North West Norfolk MP Sir Henry Bellingham has given his full support to the community campaign.

Pictured above is Terrington Tigers Club welfare officer Kate Boulding, left, presenting the £500 cheque to school headteacher Liz Hackett, right, watched by some of the pupils involved in the fundraising.

