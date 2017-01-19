Virtual panorama lets Gaywood pupils travel the globe

Pupils at Gaywood Community Primary School went diving, travelled into space and visited places across the globe during a Google Expeditions roadshow.

Youngsters from Year 1 to 6 were able to visit places that they would not be able to go on a usual school trip, with some students sat deep in the Amazonian Rainforest or Antartica, while others were whisked away to visit the Grand Canyon.

Gaywood Community Primary School Google Expeditions Day with Virtual Reality Headsets. Pupils using the Virtual Reality Headsets, LtoR, Jack McLeland, Freya Smolen, Finley Hunter, Livvy Toll

Headteacher Paul Shanks said: “It was a fantastic day. All of the children and staff had a blast.

“Children were able to choose an expendition to match what they are learning and they got so much out of it.”

The trips were all made possible by Expeditions, a new educational tool coming that allows teachers to take their classes on field trips to anywhere.

From the Expeditions app on their tablet, a teacher is able to send synchronized three-dimensional 360-degree panoramas to each student’s cardboard viewer.

Gaywood Community Primary School Google Expeditions Day with Virtual Reality Headsets. The Virtual Reality pupils were able to see through headsets (Sharks)

The app allows them to point out areas of interest in real time and instantly pausing the trip when needed.

Used in conjunction with existing lessons and curriculum, Expeditions immerses students in experiences that bring abstract concepts to life and provide a deeper understanding of the world beyond the classroom.