West Norfolk students take to the catwalk

Springwood High School held its third annual summer fashion show at the end of term.

The event showcased the coursework of the Year 12 and 13 BTEC fashion students, consisting of garments and accessories which they designed and made themselves.

Woven Youth, an acoustic duo made up of Brook Fleming and Georgia Brooke, were the opening music act while parents, students, Springwood teachers and headteacher Andy Johnson were joined by West Norfolk Mayor Carol Bower and her husband Simon.

Course leader Emma Markwell said: “Seeing students creations come to life on the catwalk brings a bit of glitz and glamour to the school and is a wonderful end of year celebration for everyone involved.” Pictured above, from left, are Simon Bower, Emma Markwell and West Norfolk Mayor Carol BowerPicture: SUPPLIED