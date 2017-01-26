Workshop hits the right notes with Pott Row youngsters

Rhythm expert Tim Brain inspired children at a West Norfolk school to raise the roof with a percussion workshop.

Holly Meadows School, in Pott Row, was filled with sound as pupils jumped at the chance to hit the beat and learn a wide range of percussion.

Louder Than Life Music Workshops at Holly Meadows Primary School. Pictured children of Barbosa Class

Mr Brain, whose team are based in South Yorkshire, led the workshops, teaching children to perform a variety of rhythms and keep time.

Youngsters had the opportunity to learn either African drumming, with djembe drums, or Samba drumming with a range of percussion.

The two-day event was made possible thanks to a £1,000 grant awarded by the Norfolk Music hub.

Mr Brain spent time to look through the music cupboard and incorporate the instruments Holly Meadows have into his workshops.

Louder Than Life Music Workshops at Holly Meadows Primary School. Pictured children of Barbosa Class with Tim Brain ( Musician)

Once school had finished, he gave the staff a session of professional development along with lesson plans to continue themselves.

Deputy headteacher Amy Harvey said: “Using our own resources makes the follow-up lessons much more achievable for our staff who may be less confident in teaching music.

“The children and staff have had a fantastic couple of days.”