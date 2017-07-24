Young carers from Terrington St Clement school honoured with award

Young carers from St Clements High School have been honoured with the Young Carer friendly tick award. The accolade was presented to the school by Andy McGowan and forum member Lucy Mitchell.

Andy McGowan said: “We are delighted that St Clements High is the fourth school in Norfolk to achieve this award.

“The young people who assessed the application were impressed with the amount of support available to young carers,ranging from a regular group to one-to-one support.

“The work done by the school in partnership with their local young carers project, West Norfolk Carers, has helped them to identify many more previously hidden young carers, ensuring that they and their families can get the support that they need.”

Lisa Addison-Paul, KS3 pastoral support officer said: “We are over the moon to receive the award and would like to thank Emma Kandjou from West Norfolk young carers for all of her support in helping to make the group a success.”