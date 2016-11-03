Efficiency of Norfolk Police praised

The efficiency of Norfolk Police has been commended following the first of this year’s Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabularies (HMIC) Peel inspections which took place in June.

The report, which was issued yesterday, examined the force’s understanding of resources required to investigate all types of crime and protect local communities.

Chief Constable Simon Bailey said: “It is pleasing to be congratulated for the clear focus we have on protecting the vulnerable and identifying those crimes victims may be reluctant to report while ensuring we are using the resources available to us efficiently.”

Following the review, which included focus groups and interviews with officers and staff, the inspection team gave Norfolk Police an overall judgement of “good”.

HMIC considers that a force is efficient if it is making the best use of its resources to provide policing services that meet expectation and follow public priorities, and if it plans wisely for the future.