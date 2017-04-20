Egg-celeration as Gladiators Club supports King’s Lynn hospital

Youngsters and older patients at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital have been tucking into Easter eggs thanks to generous groups in the community.

Lynn Gladiators Scooter Club, KLFM and Balfour Beatty brought along hundreds of eggs to support patients at the hospital.

More than 200 scooter riders from across the region took part in a run up to Hunstanton and donated eggs to the Hospital as part of the festivities.

KLFM presenter Charles Dennett brought along 90 Easter eggs, which had been given by generous listeners, to the hospital.

Balfour Beatty staff donated a further 80 eggs which were delivered to the hospital on Thursday, April 13, by John Voaden, who volunteers at the hospital, and Nicola Paine.

Interim Chief Executive Karen Croker said: “I would like to thank all three organisations for their generous donations, which meant so much to our patients.

“These eggs were handed out to youngsters arriving at the Children’s A&E, Roxburgh Children’s Centre and Rudham Ward. Our older patients on West Newton Ward were delighted to receive an egg.”

