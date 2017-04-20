Egg-cellent hunt for West Norfolk families

Families across West Norfolk enjoyed an egg-cellent Easter during an Easter Egg trail across town.

Organised by the Vancouver Quarter, some 1,000 intrepid hunters were sent out to uncover 15 giant Easter eggs hidden around the town with maps in hand.

There was an Easter treat for those who managed to find ten or more eggs, while one lucky family is also set to be rewarded with £250 of shopping vouchers with a prize draw taking place next week for those who discovered all 15 eggs.

Vancouver Quarter centre manager Abbie Panks said: “After the success of our Halloween events in town, we decided an Easter Egg hunt was a definite for this year’s calendar.

“It was a lovely event and the beautiful weather helped. We hope everyone had fun and look forward to seeing them return to some of our upcoming free, family-friendly events.”

Two days before the Easter egg trail, there was corner-to-corner creativity in the centre, when scores of children were busy making Easter bonnets and baskets at a special workshop.

More than 100 children and their families visited a New Conduit Street unit for the popular event.

Ms Panks said: “Our Easter workshops always prove popular and it was wonderful to see so many children busily creating their own special bonnets and baskets.

“We’ve had excellent feedback from parents.”

The resulting baskets were particularly useful for the extraordinary Easter Egg trail on Saturday.

The Easter egg hunt was the culmination of a variety of events held in the Vancouver Quarter.

It all began with a springtime workshop a week earlier where youngsters created beautiful paper plate butterflies and planted sunflower seeds.

Next up will be the Hanse weekend celebrations next month.