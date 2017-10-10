Elderly man given 22 years in jail for sex offences against children

A 73-year-old man has been jailed for a total of 22 years for rape, indecent assault and occasioning actual bodily harm against two children.

Alan Peter Brown, of Poplar Farm Park, Totternhoe, in Bedfordshire, was convicted of two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, three counts of rape and 13 indecent assaults at King’s Lynn Crown Court on Friday.

The offences, which took place in the early 1970s when Brown was living near Lynn, were committed against two girls under 16.

Judge David Radford told the court room Brown was found guilty, by jury, of 18 offences, which were initiated for his “own sexual gratification” and have “caused long- term psychological harm” to his victims.

Judge Radford said: “The jury was sure there was no consent and you were entirely reckless to whether they were consenting.

“In reality, you couldn’t care less. Your reaction to their trauma has been from the first to the last not one of regret but of denial.”

The court room was informed that a police investigation into the offences did not take place until 2015.

He added: “As often is the case, the victims kept silent to others despite their inner turmoil and feelings of shame and disgust.”

Judge Radford sentenced Brown to 22 years in prison for punishment for his crimes, telling the court room that he will also remain on the sex offenders’ register for life.