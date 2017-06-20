Elderly resident targeted in Fakenham distraction raid

Police in Fakenham have pleaded for vigilence after an elderly resident was targeted in a distraction burglary late last night.

The incident happened in North Park at around 10pm on Monday, when a man claiming to be from the water board asked to check the water supply.

The man, who claimed water supplies in the area had been contaminated, was allowed access to the property.

Shortly afterwards, the resident noticed a picture frame had been stolen and a jewellery box had been searched.

North Norfolk police commander, Temporary Superintendant Chris Harvey, said: “Residents’ suspicions should always be aroused when they are confronted with unexpected and unknown callers.

“Always request and inspect ID from anyone who is requesting to enter your home before allowing them in, and if you remain suspicious call the police.

“Likewise, if you are a resident with elderly or vulnerable neighbours, we would urge you to keep an eye out for their welfare and to report anything suspicious to us if you suspect that they are being taken advantage of.

“If you believe any vehicles to be involved, then we request that you note and report the registration if possible.”

Anyone with information about the Fakenham incident is asked to contact Fakenham police station via the non-emergency 101 number or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.