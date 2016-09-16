Elderly woman targeted by distraction burglary on King’s Lynn estate

An investigation has been launched after an elderly woman was targeted in an attempted distraction burglary on Lynn’s Fairstead estate yesterday.

The woman was outside a property in the Lindens area, between 11.15 and 11.50am on Thursday, when she was approached by two men.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said they were believed to be foreign nationals.

The pair, who were carrying a map, appeared to be asking for directions, before the woman noticed a third man inside the kitchen of the property. He fled when she confronted him.

Although it is not believed anything was stolen in the incident, anyone with information is asked to contact PC Sharon Hackett, of Lynn police, via the non-emergency 101 number.