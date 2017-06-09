ELECTION 2017: Conservatives hold North West Norfolk seat

Conservative Sir Henry Bellingham has been re-elected as MP for North West Norfolk tonight.

Sir Henry, who was first elected in 1983, won with a majority of just under 14,000 from Labour’s Jo Rust.

UKIP’s Michael Stone was third, ahead of Liberal Democrat Rupert Moss-Eccardt and the Green Party’s Michael de Whalley.

Both the Conservatives and Labour increased their share of the vote from the last general election two years ago, at the expense of the smaller parties.

Turnout was slightly higher than last time at 67.8 per cent.

A result for the South West Norfolk seat has still to be declared, though Norman Lamb has retained North Norfolk for the Liberal Democrats and Conservative George Freeman has held Mid-Norfolk.

There has also been increased security around the counting hall at Lynnsport, following the recent terror attacks on Manchester and London.