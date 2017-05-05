ELECTION 2017: Conservatives set for big majority in Norfolk County Council elections

The political map of Norfolk is turning a deeper shade of blue this lunchtime as the Conservatives are on course for a clear victory in the Norfolk COunty Council elections.

With more half of the 84 divisions now declared, the Tories have 33 councillors, 10 short of an overall majority. Labour are on 13, with the Liberal Democrats on four.

In West Norfolk, the Conservatives have so far gained four seats, with Labour and UKIP the main casualties.

But Labour’s David Collis, who chaired the council over the past year, has held his seat, while independent Alexandra Kemp won in Clenchwarton and Lynn South.

Meanwhile, election officials have confirmed that around a quarter of ballot papers in the Feltwell and Gaywood South divisions were issued without an official mark.

However, the votes will still be counted after officers said they were satisfied that other procedures had been followed. The decision has also been supported by the Electoral Commission.

Votes for the 14 electoral divisions in West Norfolk are being counted at the Corn Exchange in Lynn.

Results declared so far are as follows:

Dersingham: Stuart Dark (Con) 2,445 votes, Ed Robb (Lab) 530, Harry Lane (Lib Dem) 352.

Docking: Michael Chenery (Con) 1,856, Adrianne Lake (Lab) 498, David Mills (Lib Dem) 351.

Downham: Tony White (Con) 1,677, Jackie Crookston (Lab) 405, Josie Ratcliffe (Lib Dem) 368, David Williams (UKIP) 309.

Freebridge Lynn: Simon Eyre (Con) 1,535, Michael de Whalley (Green) 483, Wilfred Lambert (Lab) 353, Simon Wells (Lib Dem 182), Christine Perkins (UKIP) 130.

Gayton and Nar Valley: Graham Middleton (Con) 1,577, Natasha Morgan (Lab) 460, Andrew Nixon (Lib Dem) 289, John Corden (UKIP) 226.

Gaywood North and Central: Sheila Young (Con) 871, John Collop (Lab) 621, Jim Perkins (UKIP) 226, Ian Swinton (Lib Dem) 120, Patrick Rochford (Ind) 71.

Gaywood South: Thomas Smith (Con) 857, Margaret Wilkinson (Lab) 758, Robert Colwell (Lib Dem) 370, Michael Stone (UKIP) 230.

Lynn North and Central: David Collis (Lab) 716, Toby Wing-entelow (Con) 470, Matty Hannay (UKIP) 198, Richard Coward (Lib Dem) 153.

North Coast: Andrew Jamieson (Con) 1,891, Christine Hudson (Lab) 395, Simon Wilson (Lib Dem) 255, Debbie Le May (UKIP) 210.

