ELECTION 2017: First results declared in Norfolk County Council elections

The first results have been declared in the Norfolk County Council elections.

A total of 84 councillors are being elected across the county during the day, following the polls which took place yesterday.

In West Norfolk, the Conservatives have already made three gains from Labour and UKIP.

But Labour’s David Collis, who chaired the council over the past year, has held his seat, while independent Alexandra Kemp won in Clenchwarton and Lynn South.

Votes for the 14 electoral divisions in West Norfolk are being counted at the Corn Exchange in Lynn.

Results declared so far are as follows:

Dersingham: Stuart Dark (Con) 2,445 votes, Ed Robb (Lab) 530, Adrianne Lake (Lib Dem) 352.

Freebridge Lynn: Simon Eyre (Con) 1,535, Michael de Whalley (Green) 483, Wilfred Lambert (Lab) 353, Simon Wells (Lib Dem 182), Christine Perkins (UKIP) 130.

Gayton and Nar Valley: Graham Middleton (Con) 1,577, Natasha Morgan (Lab) 460, Andrew Nixon (Lib Dem) 289, John Corden (UKIP) 226.

Gaywood North and Central: Sheila Young (Con) 871, John Collop (Lab) 621, Jim Perkins (UKIP) 226, Ian Swinton (Lib Dem) 120, Patrick Rochford (Ind) 71.

Gaywood South: Thomas Smith (Con) 857, Margaret Wilkinson (Lab) 758, Robert Colwell (Lib Dem) 370, Michael Stone (UKIP) 230.

Lynn North and Central: David Collis (Lab) 716, Toby Wing-entelow (Con) 470, Matty Hannay (UKIP) 198, Richard Coward (Lib Dem) 153.Keep checking this page for updates of the results, You can also follow our coverage on Twitter via @TheLynnNews.