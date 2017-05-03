ELECTION 2017: Your county council candidates in Breckland

Tomorrow, voters will have the chance to choose who they want to represent their areas on Norfolk County Council for the next four years.

New councillors will be elected in each of 84 divisions across the county, including 14 in West Norfolk and five in other neighbouring areas.

Here are the candidates standing for divisions in our part of Breckland.

NECTON AND LAUNDITCH DIVISION

Mark Kiddle-Morris (Conservative)

Mark Kiddle-Morris has been the County Councillor for Necton & Launditch since 2009.

Mark served in the RAF at Marham and Swanton Morley and then as a Ministry of Defence project engineer.He has worked hard on behalf of local residents, dealing with issues on highways, footpaths and public rights of way, flooding and minerals and waste planning.

Mark is keen to continue supporting rural businesses, communities and the individuals within them to ensure that future generations can live and work in a strong and vibrant Norfolk.

Other candidates standing who did not submit a statement: Joe Sisto (Labour)

SWAFFHAM DIVISION

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Ed Colman (Conservative)

After four years of losing under a UKIP councillor, Ed Colman is asking residents of Narborough, Narford, Newton, Palgrave, South Acre, Sporle and Swaffham to vote for change on May 4 by electing him to represent the Swaffham Division.

Ed will fight to protect valuable front line services. Swaffham’s library, museum and fire station will be protected. Ed will also ensure your money is treated with respect and we care for vulnerable people across Norfolk.

Kate Sayer (Liberal Democrat)

I have previously had a career in secondary education locally and prior to that in research. I am a community activist who is willing to fight for local people on issues that are important to their area. I have a passion for educational achievement and understand the complexity of balancing the environment with the rural economy. I pledge to tackle the town centre traffic issue. There has already been significant development in this town and this needs to be consolidated with facilities to match.

Paul Smyth (UK Independence Party)

The county council has suffered years of government cuts, with £72 million more to come. It faces a financial emergency.

I will also focus on improving local delivery of county council services, especially to tackle dementia, obesity and isolation. We need better co-ordination and more local partnerships. So let me be your trusted voice at County Hall again. Thank you.

Phil Wagstaff (Labour)

Swaffham is a perfect example of life under the Tories: badly in need of better roads and rail links, well-paid jobs, affordable homes, fair and effective education and health and hope for the future, not dread. It’ll take time but every journey begins with the first step – and Labour is the right direction.

THE BRECKS DIVISION

Brenda Canham (Labour)

The Brecks is an area that I know well having lived locally for over 35 years. I have previous local government experience having served on Breckland Council and I am currently a Thetford town councillor.

I want to protect open spaces and deal with issues that affect us all. Our Labour manifesto includes the creation of a transport system fit for the 21st Century - important in The Brecks.

As a grandmother, the pledge to make Norfolk a great place to grow up is particularly important to me and I firmly believe that we must invest in our future generations.

Fabian Eagle (Conservative)

Fabian is proud to have been born in one the divisions villages, North Pickenham and continues to live there with his family.

Fabian is a keen supporter of the local community and has assisted local charities and groups and has been on the committee of the Wayland Show for 18 years.

Fabian will make sure community groups are aware of any county council grants and support.

Fabian says that the villages of the Brecks division need to continue to have a voice on Norfolk County Council and Fabian would like to carry on Ian Monson’s hard work for the division.

Ian Minto (Lib Dem)

Ian Minto runs his own technology innovation business based in the village of Thompson.

He has served locally as a parish councillor and school governor. He seeks to bring fresh thinking and action in our rural communities to adult social care, the expansion of business innovation opportunities and accelerated access to high speed broadband services for everyone.

He believes in an open and tolerant society that sustains the creativity and compassion of his compatriots. Ian entirely endorses the Liberal Democrat position on the value of the European Union.

Sandra Walmsley (Green Party)

I worked for social justice for over 40 years, have lived in Norfolk for over 20 years and been a school governor and parish councillor.

Our public services are crumbling.

The rich are getting richer, while the poorest are suffering. The NHS is collapsing while private companies make profits.

We must strengthen and support local industry. Conservative trade deals and hard Brexit threaten family farmers and our local economy.

I will fight for good public transport, good education and training, local jobs and affordable housing.