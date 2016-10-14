Election statements from Heach by-election candidates

Voters in Heacham go to the polls next Thursday to vote in a by-election for the vacant seat ohe borough council.

The polling station in Station Road will be open from 7am until 10pm. There are six candidates standing for the one seat.

Simon Eyres ANL-161210-134645001

They are: Rob Colwell (LibDem), Simon Eyre (Conservative), Debbie Le May (UKIP), Terry Parish (Independent), Michael Press (Independent), Edward Robb (Labour).

The seat has been vacant following the resignation of Peter Colvin earlier this year.

The Lynn News contacted all of the candidates standing and asked for election statements.

Rob Colwell: “I am standing because I want to make a difference to the community in Heacham, ensuring that the village remains a vibrant and sustainable community for residents and tourists alike. I offer energy, experience and commitment; and have a record of getting things done. Most of all, if elected, I promise to be a listening councillor and a constructive voice for change, intent on building partnerships with parish, borough and county councillors and other agencies and organisations. West Norfolk Council needs a liberal voice and it would be my privilege to provide that. Please trust me with your vote.”

Debbie Le May, UKIP ANL-161013-092147001

Simon Eyre: “I am the local choice for Heacham, living in the local area with my partner. Originally from Lincolnshire, I moved to Norfolk three years ago and love the local area. I am from a farming background and is passionate about the countryside, agriculture and the machinery it involves. I grew up within the leisure industry, so understands the connection between tourism and the community. I strongly believe in working hard for the things we want and need in life and has been a keen supporter of the Conservative Party and what it stands for.”

Debbie Le May said: “I am honoured to have been selected by UKIP to fight for the Heacham seat on the borough council. I have stood as an independent in the past but joined UKIP a few years ago for two reasons; firstly I am sure the UK will be better off when we withdraw from the European Union and secondly, the party does not ‘whip’ its councillors. This means I will not have to follow instructions from my head office, as other party councillors do, and will be free to listen to, and work for those who elect me into office, rather than for my party.

Terry Parish: “I have been a member of Heacham Parish Council for over three years and am in my second year as Chairman of the committee which, amongst other things, looks at planning applications. I represented the council at the recent public enquiry into a proposed major development which concluded in our favour. Villagers are concerned about over development; truly affordable homes for locals; traffic issues; over-burdened health services, and political systems which seem not to represent them. I have no political ambitions to nurture and have no hesitation in saying what I think. I will clearly communicate what the village wants to the borough.”

Michael H Press: “I now believe local government should be non-political. Having lived in Heacham for more than 17 years I offer myself as an Independent candidate. Experience includes previous employment with multi- national organisations and as a district councillor for many years in Bedfordshire and Lancashire. During the many years in Bedfordshire I was chairman of a number of committees and eventually the Council. My efforts, on being successful, will be to work in getting future new developments properly integrated into existing communities ensuring the health services are sustainable and not overburdened. There are other areas to be considered so that our village is not engulfed into one large coastal community. Interests include the chairmanship of the Heacham Practice Patients Participation Group and a volunteer driver for the Norfolk Hospice.

Terry Parish, of Heacham ANL-161210-130105001

Ed Robb: “I live locally with my partner and two children. My work has ranged from postal worker to licensed London taxi driver but since 2001 I have run my own legal support service, Atlas Investigations. I do not think there is enough said about the difficulties facing self-employed people. My weekly voluntary work is with King’s Lynn Citizen’s Advice which has given me wide experience of the problems facing local people. I will campaign on health issues, continuing my petition to support the Fermoy Unit.”

Mike Press ANL-161210-133147001