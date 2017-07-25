Elvis inspires Necton church flower festival

As fans prepare to mark the 40th anniversary of Elvis Presley’s death next month, a parish church near Swaffham has used his career as the inspiration for its flower festival.

The All Saints church in Necton was packed with colourful displays at the weekend for an event that was themed around the legendary artist’s gospel music.

NECTON CHURCH FLOWER FESTIVAL King's Lynn Ukulele Club band energetically entertain

Eleven of the displays were directly linked to a Presley song following the idea of church warden, Helen Lewis.

Rector, the Rev Stephen Thorp, said: “Helen decided on this wonderful theme of Elvis because he sang so many Gospel songs.”

The festival, which was held in aid of church funds, coincided with the village’s music weekend.

Light lunches and cream teas were on offer to a constant stream of visitors who were invited to relax in the pews and listen to a varied programme of music.

Performers included Reuben Ard, who appeared for one performance alongside her daughter Sonia Orr and pianist Jill Dobbs, the King’s Lynn Ukulele Club and Dereham-based community choir Rockavox.