Emergency closure of A47 in King’s Lynn after more bridge damage is discovered

Drivers are facing even more disruption around Lynn this afternoon because of an unscheduled closure of the A47 at the Saddlebow interchange.

Bridges at the junction have already been shut for nearly a month for major repair works to take place.

But a further closure was imposed on the westbound carriageway today, after further damage was discovered.

The eastbound side of the road will also be closed overnight for emergency repairs to take place.

A statement from Highways England said: “During ongoing major repair work to repair accident damage to steel beams on the bridges, inspections have identified further damage to the concrete bridge deck over the A47 that could put safety of road users at risk.

A further closure is already scheduled to be in place both ways from 8pm tomorrow night until 6am on Monday.

That measure is the second of three successive weekend closures in the area. Drivers will be diverted via the slip roads.

Earlier this week, engineers defended their handling of the scheme, insisting the restrictions were needed because of the scale of the works required, despite police describing the resulting traffic congestion as “dreadful.”