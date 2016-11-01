Emergency crews release man trapped under farming machinery in Wereham

A man believed to be in his 70s was freed after becoming trapped under heavy farming machinery in Wereham this morning (Tuesday, November 1).

The man was freed by fire crews and treated at the scene by ambulance crews after the incident which happened at around 11am on Church Road.

He was then taken to Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital where we was given further treatment for abdomen pains.

His injuries are not believed to be serious or life-threatening.