Emneth couple celebrate wedding anniversary with donation to King’s Lynn hospital

A couple from Emneth have celebrated their platinum wedding anniversary by raising more than £500 for Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Danny and Dorothy Noone fundraised at their 70th wedding anniversary party held in Outwell and collected £540 for the hospital’s Shouldham Ward Staff Fund.

Mrs Noone said: “The National Health Service is wonderful and has been very good to us. I would like to thank everyone who supported us by donating money.”

She also thanked her daughter-in-law Sharon for organising the party.

The couple tied the knot in Our Lady and St Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Wisbech on June 27, 1947, and went onto have son John.

Mr Noone is well-known for running a car sales firm in Wisbech while his wife ran a horticultural nursery in Emneth for 55 years.

Mrs Noone said: “I would say the secret to a long marriage is not to fall out of love with each other. We share everything, if I have a biscuit, I will give half to Danny.”

Pictured from left: sister Emma Wren, Dorothy Noone and Danny Noone.