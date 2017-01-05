Emneth partygoers see in 2017

A private New Year celebration at Emneth Central Hall saw partygoers dance the night away to a disco by Mardi Gras and five-piece rock and pop function band The Walks.

The evening, which also saw a photo booth so families could take photographs of their memorable night, was organised by Tanya Bunting.

Julian McCourt, from the Gaultree Inn, provided the bar, while Steven Curtis, of Curtis Butchers in the village, laid on the hog roast.

Pictured are some of the New Year revellers at Emneth Central Hall. mfcp17af01012