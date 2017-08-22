Enchanting day for youngsters at King’s Lynn Fairytales and Legends event

It was a magical day in Lynn at the weekend as visitors turned out in their droves to enjoy Fairytales and Legends day.

A range of enchanting activities took place in a variety of locations across the town on Sunday for young families, including a host of workshops, face painting and archery.

The day, jointly funded by West Norfolk Council and Vancouver Quarter, saw many dress up as princesses, heroines and heroes for the occasion.

See Friday’s Lynn News for a full report and more pictures from the event.

Pictured are, from left: Isla Garrod, 8, and Hope Garrod, 5. MLNF17AF08500