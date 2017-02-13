End of an era as station officer retires from Hunstanton Coastguard rescue team

It was the end of an era for the Hunstanton Coastguard rescue team last week when station officer Robert Frost elected to retire from the service.

Mr Frost stepped down after almost 22 years of volunteering, eight of which were served in the position of station officer.

To volunteer with a 999 emergency service whilst maintaining a day job takes a huge amount of dedication and to have provided this level of commitment for nearly 22 years is an amazing feat.

During his time with the team, Mr Frost has seen many changes within HM Coastguard as it continues to modernise to help keep people safe around the UK coastline.

Everyone at Hunstanton Coastguard thanks Robert for all his years of service and wish him all the best for a happy future with his wife Julie.

Following Mr Frost’s departure, Michael Fysh has been promoted to station officer and Chris Guy to deputy station officer.

The team currently has vacancies.

Anyone interested in joining please follow the Facebook page for upcoming recruitment events or email: hunstantoncoastguardteam@gmail.com

Pictured above is the Hunstanton Coastguard rescue team saying goodbye to long-serving station officer Robert Frost after 22 years of service.