Energy-saving on agenda as Refit set to be discussed by West Norfolk Council

West Norfolk Council will discuss an initiative aimed at helping public bodies deliver energy-saving projects at a meeting on Monday.

The discussion, which is to be heard at corporate performance panel, will access the Refit Programme, a Government initiative which aims to assist public bodies to deliver energy-saving projects cheaply and efficiently.

In initial discussions, it has been found a phased project at a number of public buildings in Lynn and West Norfolk could deliver savings of £112,000 for an investment of £1 million.

The report, which will go before panel on Monday, recommends the borough adopts the Refit Programme, amends the revenue budget to meet its £70,000 project costs, and delegates authority to executive director finance services, in consultation with the monitoring officers, to sign the necessary agreements to enter into the programme.

The report reads: “In order to improve energy efficiency in council buildings significantly, investment is now required.

The Refit option allows the council to develop a relationship with a pre-approved supplier that will deliver guaranteed savings and measured against an approved measurement and verification (M&V) plan.”

Refit is a joint venture between the Treasury and Local Government Association, which allows public bodies to achieve substantial guaranteed financial benefits through energy efficiency.

The report said: “Over the past year the council has been working with Local Partnerships and their Refit Programme, to scope a large scale energy efficiency project, which will reduce carbon emissions, energy use and associated costs.

“The recommendation is to develop a full business case to the design stage, in conjunction with local partners for formal submission to senior management to proceed to installation.

“This will allow the delivery of future improvements to give us the greatest range of options for saving and generating income.

“This is needed to deliver the desired results in the shortest time and to give the council maximum flexibility regarding future work.”