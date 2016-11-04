Enter our Lavitta competition and win a £20 voucher for new King’s Lynn store

To celebrate the launch of its new store in Lynn, Lavitta are teaming up with Lynn News to offer 10 lucky readers the chance to win £20 each to spend in their new store.

The new store will open next Thursday at 33 Broad Street, in the Vancouver Quarter (in what was formerly the Chop Stix restaurant).

Lavitta, who launched in 2015, offer fashionable wardrobe solutions for women.

Each piece is carefully designed to fit and flatter ladies in sizes 12-24, with prices starting from £8. Lavitta believe that life’s an occasion, dress it!

Anil and Anand Chima, directors of Lavitta said: “We are excited to be adding to our store portfolio by bringing the Lavitta brand to the King’s Lynn high street. We have been offering affordable, flattering fashion to our customers since we launched in 2015 and are thrilled to be opening a new store in King’s Lynn.

“We want our customers to enjoy a unique and enjoyable shopping experience.”

To view the latest collections from Lavitta visit www.Lavitta.co.uk and follow them on Twitter @LavittaUK and Facebook.

To be in with a chance of winning simply answer the question below:

Lavitta believe that life is:

a) a party

b) an occasion

c) a disco

Answers to newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk, marked Lavitta competition, by 9am, Friday November 11. Please give your name, address and a phone number you can be reached on.