Laying GroundWork for King’s Lynn gallery’s environmental award

Lynn’s GroundWork gallery was on Friday awarded The Nick Reeves Award for Arts and the Environment.

The award was given by The Chartered Institution of Water and Environmental Management Arts and The Environment Network (CIWEM), the only Royal Chartered professional body dedicated to water and the environment, writes Pippa Jane Wielgos.

The award was presented by Angela Gray, president of CIWEM, in association with the Centre for Contemporary Art and the Natural World (CCANW) at GroundWork gallery for its outstanding contribution in the field of environmental arts.

The unique prestigious award celebrates an artwork or arts project by a living UK born or based artist (or group) that has contributed innovatively to CIWEM’s vision of “putting creativity at the heart of environmental policy and action”.

The panel of judges were impressed by the ambitious gallery remit, which opened in July 2016, with an exhibition which celebrated the friendship between Richard Long (winner of the Award in 2012) and the late Roger Ackling.

The gallery embodies the core principles of CIWEM’s Arts and Environment Network shown in its inception, design and construction of the gallery, which set up as a private enterprise without public or grant funding.

The gallery was also featured as one of nine finalists for the Norwich Hostry Festival Arts Award 2017, making it one of three small organisations on the final shortlist for the People’s Choice, the other two being Norwich Puppet Theatre and Lost in Translation Circus in Norwich. The latter was named the winner.

GroundWork’s director, Dr Veronica Sekules, best known for her long career at the Sainsbury Centre for the Visual Arts, has a long interest in environmentalism and formerly worked for Friends of the Earth.

The gallery programme will continue to focus on artists who engage with the environment.

The exhibition Fire and Ice, which runs until December 16, was held alongside its first environmental debate, The Art of Climate Change, on Saturday, chaired by Tom Burke CBE.