Wildlife centre in appeal for clean-up

Staff at East Winch Wildlife Centre are appealing to Christmas fairies for their help with washing-up liquid.

The centre uses Fairy liquid to clean all the animal accommodation, which ranges from plastic tubs to cubicles for the larger casualties and the washing up liquid used to be donated, but this has stopped.

Administrator Sue Levings said: “With some of the patients needing cleaning every three hours we use a lot of washing-up liquid every day and stocks are running very low.

“We also use washing-up liquid to clean oiled birds. This year we have washed tawny owls, that have been trapped in chimneys, swans and ducks, covered in oil, two robins covered in sealant and oiled seabirds – guillemots and gannets.”

Staff and volunteers are currently caring for 172 hedgehogs, 40 seal pups, 29 swans and other wildlife casualties. This year, the centre has cared for more than 4,000 patients.

Anyone who would like to help to keep the animals clean with donations of washing-up liquid can be sent to the Centre or left in the yellow bins at the front of the RSPCA East Winch Wildlife Centre building.