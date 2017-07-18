Estate agents boost King’s Lynn hospital ward

A Lynn estate agents has raised hundreds of pounds to support frail patients at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Millsopps, based in King Street, has raised £700 for the Excellence in Elderly Care (ExCel) Appeal to support vulnerable and frail patients at the hospital.

The team donated the money from the discounted selling fees offered to NHS staff for the appeal.

Millsopps director Dale Newson presented the cheque to sister Phulmattie Mohan, who manages the hospital’s frailty ward, Windsor.

Pictured are Dale Newson, left, and Phulmattie Mohan. Photo: SUBMITTED.