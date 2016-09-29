Search

Ex-Hunstanton mayoress is 100

Marjorie Barker celebrates here 100th birthday at Driftwood House ANL-160929-114238001

Marjorie Barker, who has been a resident at Driftwood House residential care home in Homefields Road, Hunstanton, for the past seven years, celebrated her 100th birthday last Friday. Mrs Barker has lived in Hunstanton all her life and had a house built in Clarence Road. Her late husband Ivor was the mayor of Hunstanton . Mrs Barker celebrated her birthday with her nephew Derek Bell and staff at the home. Home manager Steph Durham said Marjorie had a lovely day and received some lovely flowers and enjoyed a glass of wine and a card from the Queen.