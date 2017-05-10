Ex-soldier caught drink-driving in King’s Lynn

A former soldier caught drink-driving in Lynn had been struggling to come to terms with the death of his wife, a court heard.

Clifford McBride, 67, of Parkway, Gaywood, admitted drink-driving on Monday, having been stopped by police on London Road on April 9.

He had 86 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Tiffany Meredith, for McBride, said grief for his wife, who died last December, “suddenly got on top of him”, but he was now having counselling.

McBride was banned from driving for 20 months, fined £245 and told to pay £85 costs, plus a £30 victim surcharge.