Excellent achievement is honoured at King’s Lynn college

Students and staff from the College of West Anglia dressed to impress at Alive Corn Exchange on Wednesday to celebrate academic and personal achievement at the annual awards ceremony.

Those in attendance were recognised for their hard work and commitment in numerous subject areas and special awards were given for personal accomplishments and work in the community.

CWA’s own higher education programmes saw more than 150 students graduate from Anglia Ruskin University validated programmes, across a range of disciplines.

Pictured above, from left, are Ross Bennington, Annabel Homewood and Summer Roberts.

Picture: SUBMITTED